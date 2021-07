CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt following a crash in Custer County on Tuesday, July 28.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened along Highway 79, near mile marker 43.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of the crash to their Facebook page, asking drivers to use caution in the area. In the photos, you can see an SUV pulling a trailer ended up on its roof in the median of the highway.