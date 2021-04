SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue is investigating a structure fire that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a report of a structure fire in the 1500 block of West Burnside Street just before noon. On scene, fire and rescue found heavy smoke and flames coming from a trailer home.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.