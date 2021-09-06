No injuries reported after plane crash near Kingsley

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — No injuries have been reported after a plane crashed in a cornfield near Kingsley Monday afternoon.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:12 p.m., authorities were advised of a small plane crash near the intersection on C66 and Tamarack Avenue, about five miles east of Kingsley.

The pilot and a passenger were not injured in the crash. The plane was located upside down 75 yards in a cornfield.

Kingsley Fire and Ambulance, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol all responded to the scene.

The crash still remains under investigation.

