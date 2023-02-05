SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says there are no injuries reported after a plane was found upside down on Lake Marindahl.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to Lake Marindahl Saturday for a possible plane crash. On scene, authorities found the pilot and a plane that was upside down on the frozen lake. Authorities say the pilot was making a non-stop emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow which caused the plane to flip over on its top.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.