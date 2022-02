SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 34-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of firing a gun several times.

Officers were called to East 8th Street near The Banquet for reports of gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Police were able to use traffic cameras to identify the vehicle involved.

Investigators say the passenger, Thomas Kiker, leaned out of the car and fired the gun into the air.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.