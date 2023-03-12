MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Madison are urging residents to check that their gas meters are snow-free after another house explosion happened.

The City of Madison’s fire department posted this video to their Facebook page Sunday morning. The Madison fire department tells KELOLAND News that the home was not occupied during the explosion and no injuries were reported.

This is the second home explosion in Madison in the past couple of weeks. The other one happened on February 23. No injuries were reported in that explosion.

Officials are urging homeowners to check to see if their gas meters are free of snow. The City of Madison Fire Department says that in both home explosions, there was 10 plus feet or more of snow on the gas meter.