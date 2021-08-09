No injuries reported after gunshots fired into apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating after someone drove by an apartment and opened fire Sunday morning.

One of the bullets went into the apartment, but it did not hit anyone. Police also received two other reports of people hearing gunshots in their neighborhoods.

“We do take these calls seriously, we’re glad that people are calling and reporting when the gunshots happen because we’d rather be called to that area and hopefully find the people responsible,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

If you have information about the shootings, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

