SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a car hit a building in southwest Sioux Falls.

The property manager says Highest Health Chiropractic was open Thursday morning when it was hit. And as you can see in the video, the window frame and glass were broken from the impact.

There was no damage inside the building at 57th and Louise. The business hopes to have boards up and be back open at 3 p.m. Thursday.