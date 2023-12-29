SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no injuries from a small plane crash near the Vermillion airport Friday.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found a small plane upside down near the airport in line with the runway. Officials say the two occupants of the plane were out of the plane and uninjured when authorities arrived shortly after noon Friday. Vermillion is in Clay County.

Authorities said the pilot was experiencing engine failure and was unable to reach the runway but attempted to land in a harvested farm field in line with the runway. Officials said snow on the ground prevented the plane from rolling smoothly causing the plane to overturn onto its top.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.