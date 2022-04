KADOKA, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in southwest South Dakota are investigating an RV fire near Kadoka.

The Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department says crews were called to the fire 7 miles west of Kadoka around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Those first on scene found a fully engulfed RV with a small fire spreading to the grass.

Courtesy Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department

The owner and their pet were able to make it out safely. Authorities say no firefighters or law enforcement were hurt while on scene.

Officials say the RV is a total loss.