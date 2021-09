PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was injured in a fire in Pennington County on Friday.

Crews were called to a residential structure in an unincorporated part of Pennington County for a report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived the residential structure was burning with heavy smoke.

Crews were able to stop the spread of flames to nearby structures, containing it to the original structure.

No civilians or firefighters were injured but one family dog died due to smoke inhalation.