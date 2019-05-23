No injuries in house fire near Hermosa
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) -- Some firefighters had a busy night after battling a fire near Hermosa.
It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When crews got there, they found the fire inside a home.
They were able to keep the fire contained to the area where it started.
The home had a lot of damage but no one was hurt.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
