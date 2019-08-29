No injuries from truck kidnapping Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no injuries from a two-hour truck kidnapping Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Police say 23-year-old Ashton White-Olesen was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree kidnapping. White-Olesen allegedly drove around a woman for two to three hours on Tuesday after the two met at a parking lot at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old woman from Humboldt, was parked at the parking lot when White-Olesen approached her car and asked her if she wanted to buy a cell phone. She refused and he left, but then came back and parked closer to her.

The two ended up talking more and police say the victim was trying to help the man with some problems he was having. White-Olesen then invited her to sit down in her truck. As soon as she got in, he took off at a high rate of speed. She tried to unlock the door and get out but she couldn’t.

While driving around town, he got paranoid that he was being followed and pulled out a gun. He never pointed the gun at her and she was eventually able to convince him to drop her off.

After getting a detailed description, police figured out who the suspect was located his truck near 41st Street and Louise Avenue. Police believe the man might have been under the influence of drugs but have no evidence to confirm it yet.

The two had never met.