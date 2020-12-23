No injuries from trailer house fire in Deuel County

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Northeastern KELOLAND were kept busy Tuesday morning after a trailer house rolled into a ditch and caught fire.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Highway 212 and 475th Avenue for reports of a trailer house that had rolled into a ditch. While crews tried to remove the house from the ditch, the house caught on fire.

The fire spread to grass in the ditch and continued to spread due to high winds and dead grass. Multiple crews responded to the fire, including crews from the Clear Lake Fire Department and Gary Fire Department.

No one was hurt in the fire.