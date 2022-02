SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are warning people about driving on ice.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV went through the ice not far from shore at Island Lake, north of Montrose, in Minnehaha County.

In the picture you can see the SUV is nearly completely submerged in the lake.

Authorities say no one was hurt.