SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews were kept busy last night in northern Sioux Falls

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sioux Fall Fire Rescue was called the 300 block of West Teem Drive for reports of a fire. Our news crew was on scene and captured this video.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from one part of the building. Firefighters found fire in several interior storage units, and had it put out in 45 minutes. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.