SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Sioux Falls are investigating shots fired east of Legacy Park.

Our news crew got video from the scene a little after 3 a.m. Thursday, near west 16th Place and South Palmer Place. An official on scene tells us that officers were in the area when they heard gunshots.

They followed the sound and found a group of people arguing.

Officers ended up finding shell casings and say a home was hit.

No one was hurt.

Officials are still investigating.