RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in western KELOLAND had a busy night.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department’s Twitter page, a fire broke out in a pallet yard along Creek Drive and Marlin Drive in southeastern Rapid City.

Authorities say the fire happened in different piles of lumber.

According to officials, they’ve been able to stop the fire from growing and are working to finish putting it out.

No buildings were damaged and no one was injured in the fire.

Stations 1, 4 and 6 on scene of a fire in a pallet yard at Forest Products. Updates to follow. Please avoid the area at the present time. pic.twitter.com/w183yGmRl8 — Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) August 8, 2019