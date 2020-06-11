No injuries from overnight fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy night for first responders in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a call at the 600 block of east 41st Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the basement and first floor of the home. People inside the building got out before crews arrived.

Crews entered the structure to rescue two dogs and a cat. The two dogs were safely reunited with their owners. Officials say it is unknown if the cat had exited the structure, it was not found by fire personnel.

The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes. Authorities say the homeowner reported minor smoke inhalation and was treated on scene.

The fire was contained to the basement, however, there was moderate smoke damage throughout the home.