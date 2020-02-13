No injuries from overnight apartment fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were busy overnight Thursday.

Crews responded to a fire in the 4200 block of East 12th Street at Taylor’s Place Apartments. Our news crew was on the scene and got video.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the basement of an apartment building. When they entered the building they found a small fire that was quickly knocked down with a fire extinguisher. Once the building was evacuated, they set to work clearing out the smoke.

Because Sioux Falls was in a wind chill warning, people were immediately moved to warming vehicles as well as the neighboring apartment building.

No one was hurt in the fire and the people who live in the building were able to be back in their apartments in about 10 minutes.