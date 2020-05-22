No injuries from house fire on 6th Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no injuries reported from a house fire late Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of west 6th Street around 11:45 p.m. Our news crew was on the scene and captured video.

When crews arrived on scene they saw fire through the roof of the house. Crews knocked down the fire outside of the home and had it under control within 11 minutes.

No one was currently living in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation