No injuries from house fire in Rapid Valley

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Western KELOLAND were kept busy with a structure fire Wednesday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Sherry Court for reports of a fire. Crews first on scene found fire burning inside a home and extending to the porch and yard behind the home.

The fire was contained to the home, and did not spread to nearby structures.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota is assisting the residents.