RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — There were no injuries following a house fire Sunday night in Rapid Valley.

According to authorities, the Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home in the 1300 block of Ennen Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

The first firefighters on scene found a fire burning inside of the home, a detached garage and it was spreading to the backyard.

The American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota is helping the residents.