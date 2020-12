NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures between 12 and 15 degrees made fighting a fire difficult in Western KELOLAND Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11 o’clock, crews with the New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department were called to a home on B Avenue in New Underwood for reports of a fire. Firefighters first on scene found fire burning in the walls and roof inside the home.

The home received moderate damage. No one was hurt.