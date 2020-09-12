No injuries from house fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls officials say there were no injuries following a house fire near the 900 block of E. 34th Street Friday evening.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area for reports of smoke coming from the roof of a home around 6:20 p.m., according to a press release from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. Upon arrival, crews determined the fire was in the attic of the home.

Authorities say neighbors told the crews the house was vacant and currently being remodeled. Crews had control of the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

According to the press release, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with five fire trucks, two support vehicles and 23 firefighters.

Officials says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

