No injuries from garage fire in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to an early morning garage fire in western Sioux Falls Thursday.

Officials on the scene said the fire was in the attic and garage. It caused major damage to the home, which is located near the intersection of La Mesa Drive and 10th Street.

Crews were still working on vacuuming out insulation in the attic around 10 a.m. Thursday.

There were no injuries from the fire.

