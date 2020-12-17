No injuries from garage fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no injuries from a garage fire early Thursday morning in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reported responding to a structure fire at the corner of 9th Street and Fairfax Avenue. Police were first on the scene and reported visible flames from a detached garage.

First fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the two stall exterior of the garage and did not spread into the interior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.