No injuries from crash on I-29 near North Sioux City Sunday
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it's thanks to people wearing their seat belts that no one was injured in a crash along Interstate 29 Sunday.
Troopers say the crash happened in North Sioux City along I-29. Investigators say the pickup, which was hauling a trailer, lost control and rolled.
The crash temporarily closed the interstate.
