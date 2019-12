SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash Friday morning.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near 10th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police say no one was injured but the two vehicles involved had to be towed from the scene.

As you can see in the video, two vehicles have quite a bit of damage one even ended up on the sidewalk due to the crash.

Police say no charges were filed.