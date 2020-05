SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no injuries reported from a house fire in western Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 1:17 p.m. in the 5800 block of Cain Avenue. Crews found a car fire in the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished with minimum damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.