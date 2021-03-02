No injuries following USD residence hall fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — No injuries were reported after the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to a fire at the Norton Residence Hall on the USD Campus Monday afternoon.

According to officials, crews responded to a fire alarm at the residence hall shortly before 4 p.m. Firefighters first on scene found fire on the first floor of the residence hall.

The fire was contained to one room in the building. Sprinklers had slowed the spread of the fire until crews could put it out. The resident of the affected room has been placed in temporary housing.

All residents were safely evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 