No injuries following USD residence hall fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — No injuries were reported after the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to a fire at the Norton Residence Hall on the USD Campus Monday afternoon.

According to officials, crews responded to a fire alarm at the residence hall shortly before 4 p.m. Firefighters first on scene found fire on the first floor of the residence hall.

The fire was contained to one room in the building. Sprinklers had slowed the spread of the fire until crews could put it out. The resident of the affected room has been placed in temporary housing.

All residents were safely evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.