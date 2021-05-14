No injuries following Thursday night crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls were kept busy with a crash Thursday night.
According to officials, first responders were called to the northern part of the city for reports of a crash shortly before 10 p.m.
A KELOLAND News crew was on scene of the crash. Police were on scene directing traffic.
One of the vehicles ended up on its side. A sergeant with Sioux Falls Police tells us the crash happened after a car failed to stop at a stop light. The sergeant also says that no one was hurt.
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!