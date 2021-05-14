No injuries following Thursday night crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls were kept busy with a crash Thursday night.

According to officials, first responders were called to the northern part of the city for reports of a crash shortly before 10 p.m.

A KELOLAND News crew was on scene of the crash. Police were on scene directing traffic.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side. A sergeant with Sioux Falls Police tells us the crash happened after a car failed to stop at a stop light. The sergeant also says that no one was hurt.