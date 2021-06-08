No injuries following house fire in south-central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning in the south-central part of the city.

Firefighters were called to a home near Woodlawn Cemetery for reports of a fire just after 1 a.m. Officials say the garage and the back of the house were fully engulfed by the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire in 30 minutes and fire personnel stayed on scene for an additional three hours to extinguish smaller fires.

Officials say the rest of the home has extensive fire damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.