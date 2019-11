SPINK, S.D. (KELO) — A small town restaurant is closed Monday after a fire started Sunday afternoon.

The Union County Emergency Manager says the call came in just before 4 p.m. Sunday for a fire at the Spink Café, which is in rural Union County.

Officials say the café was closed for the day when the fire happened and no one was inside.

The cause is under investigation.

Several surrounding agencies responded.