PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre Fire Department has more information on a fire that happened at a restaurant Monday evening.

Officials say crews were called to the Super China Buffet on Sioux Avenue for reports of a fire just after 7 p.m.

Smoke and fire were visible as firefighters arrived on scene. Customers and staff inside the building were able to get out safely, authorities say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.