SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A car had to be towed away after a crash in southwestern Sioux Falls Sunday night.

It happened in the area of 46th Street and South Kiwanis Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A KELOLAND News photographer says a car hit a fire hydrant in the area.

A sergeant with the Sioux Falls Police Department says the driver was issued a citation.