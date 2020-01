SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no injuries with a house fire on North Highland Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, crews first on scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Two people were in the house when the fire started, but got out safely.

Battling cold and windy conditions, firefighters got the fire under control in an hour.

Two cats and a dog were found dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.