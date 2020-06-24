No injuries, 3 pets die in downtown Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to an overnight fire near downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the 1200 block of east 8th Street for reports of a fire. When crews arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the home.

The people inside made it out of the house, but there were still animals trapped inside. Officials say the fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes.

No people were hurt in the fire, but two cats and one dog did die due to the smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.