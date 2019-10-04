No homecoming home field advantage for Dell Rapids St. Mary

DELL RAPIDS, SD (KELO) – Flooding is proving to be a game-changer for one South Dakota high school. There’s so much damage to Dell Rapids St Mary’s football field, the team will have to play Friday’s night homecoming game against Centerville on the road, in Sioux Falls.

Dress Up Day is a Homecoming Week tradition at Dell Rapids St. Mary. But the school will have to break tradition when it comes to where the homecoming game will be played.

“It’s going to be a different kind of deal where you gotta go on a bus to go 20-minutes to play a home game,” Dell Rapids St. Mary senior football player Weston Geraets said.

The Cardinals are in the midst of an undefeated season in Class 9B. But their football field, located in a baseball park, took a beating from last month’s flooding.

“The biggest issue is the right field fence from the right field pole to center field is all knocked-down. Being that close to the river, trying to play a game there with kids, that’s not very ideal,” Principal Casey Michel said.

O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls offered McEneaney Field for St. Mary High School’s homecoming venue.

“We just kind of looked for schools that had an away game and especially had field turf just because with how wet it’s been, we don’t want to tear-up somebody else’s field, and obviously, being part of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, it’s a good chance for us,” Michel said.

The school has just received a shipment of padding for blocking sleds and tackling dummies because the team’s practice equipment was damaged in the flooding.

Players are confident of a strong, enthusiastic turnout by St. Mary High School fans in Sioux Falls. But it will be a bittersweet contest because it’s not only homecoming, but what amounts to the last home game for the seniors.

“Friday Night Lights, everyone talks about how great it is and how much you’ll miss it. I just feel like I didn’t get the chance to play in my last game there, knowing it was going to be my last game,” Geraets said.

The principal doubts their football field will be ready for playoffs later this month. So he’ll likely have to ask around again for an alternate site if the school hosts a playoff game.

Flooding forced St. Mary to hold their homecoming game in Garretson back in 2010. But, unlike this year, the team was able to return to their home field the following week.