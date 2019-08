No fatalities, but several serious accidents at Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – This year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally hasn’t yet had a fatality, but it’s seen several serious injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol had logged 12 injury accidents as of Monday, with seven of those serious.

Those included one incident where two people were hurt when their motorcycle hit a deer Saturday. Another crash Sunday sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries after a rider lost control on a curve and veered into oncoming lanes, hitting another cycle carrying two people.

Traffic counts show a slight increase in vehicles entering Sturgis for the rally this year.

