No Department of Health COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday

What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota

Who is charge of the vaccine distribution?

The South Dakota Department of Health developed a 64-page COVID-19 vaccination plan. According to the plan, the DOH has communication with leaders from 32 “points of dispensing” throughout the state.

Who gets a vaccine first in South Dakota?

There is a 3 phase approach of vaccine administration —

Phase 1: “Potentially Limited Doses Available”

Phase 2: “Large Number of Doses Available, Supply Likely to Meet Demand”

Phase 3: “Likely Suffcient Supply, Slowing Demand”

Throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2, South Dakota’s three primary health care systems — Avera, Sanford and Monument Health — will provide the vaccination services to “priority populations.”

Who is in Phase 1 of getting the vaccine?

The state determined through an allocation criteria four key priorities

Risk for acquiring infection Risk of severe outcome due to infection Risk of negative societal impact Risk of of transmitting infection to others

Based on that criteria, health care workers, first responders and older adults living in congregate settings will receive the first vaccines as described in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

How much vaccine is needed to cover Phase 1?

Estimations for the population for Phase 1A are 23,171. Vaccine dose allocation will continue under Phase 1A until the population is met. Phase 1B will start after Phase 1A.

South Dakota is set to receive 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine starting Monday, Dec. 14. Pfizer will send another set of 7,800 doses within about three weeks to provide second doses to people who got the first round of shots.

When will Phase 2 start?

Health officials said limited vaccine doses are expected throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2 isn’t expected to start until 2021. As vaccine becomes available, location of vaccination sites will be found at Vaccinefinder.org.

READ: South Dakota’s COVID-19 64-page Vaccination Plan