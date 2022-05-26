SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every nine seconds a woman is assaulted by a domestic partner in the US. It’s the leading cause of injury to women.

Two tools used to keep domestic violence victims safe are protection orders and ‘no contact’ orders. Protection orders are something a victim has to apply for themselves. ‘No contact’ orders are issued by judges following a crime.

“There’s a cycle, a circle of violence,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police said. “And so there’s phases when things are good and things are happy and then things turn bad and it gets really bad. That’s where we see the violence come in at and so that ‘no contact’ order is designed to keep that break apart during the violent period. And give the victims a chance to create a safe plan.”

It’s not uncommon for those orders to be violated though.

“Any of those violations is a class one misdemeanor, which means the person would be arrested and then taken back to jail,” Clemens said. “Part of the frustration is trying to find the people. We have a good track record of finding people when they’re violating those orders, sometimes there’s a delay though.”

That’s why police and victim advocates say it’s important for each violation to be reported.

“If those violations aren’t reported, there really isn’t anything to hold that perpetrator accountable,” Amy Carter, the Operations Director at Children’s Inn, said. “So that really falls back on that victim, which you know, is not always ideal either, but for that victim to report that. And again, that’s where places like Children’s Inn or law enforcement or other advocates can help walk along that process with them so they don’t have to do that alone because it is scary.”

Friends and family of victims can also report violations.

“Creating a plan so if there is some abuse, they know what to do,” Clemens said. “Maybe arranging to stay at a family member’s house, a friend’s house. Maybe creating some type of phrase or a safe word so if the abuser is back, they could send a text to somebody that just says, ‘hey,’ but that person knows that that means there is some problems or trouble.”

Having protection orders and ‘no contact orders’ are only one piece in keeping victims safe.

Of course, if it gets to the point where you don’t even feel safe living out in the community or in your home, than that’s where Children’s Inn and our shelter services are absolutely available as well,” Carter said.

In Thursday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at ten, we’ll hear from a family frustrated with no contact orders after their 20-year-old daughter was murdered.