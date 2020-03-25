BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, but officials did announce a positive case had some ties to the base late Tuesday.

In a news release, 28th Bomb Wing commander Col. David Doss said two spouses of active-duty airmen have been in contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed by Monument Health officials.

“To be clear, Ellsworth currently does not have any confirmed cases,” Doss said in a news release. “We are actively monitoring the situation, working closely with our neighbors and community partners, and are committed to keeping the Ellsworth community healthy and informed.”

Ellsworth is currently in Health Protection Condition Bravo, which means the base has taken measures to a threat of disease. These measures include educating personnel on the threats, taking precautionary measures, and reviewing plans to limit communication of COVID-19.