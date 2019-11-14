No Christmas at the Western Mall in 2019

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas at the Western Mall won’t be happening in Sioux Falls this year.

Joseph Noe, the creator of Christmas at the Western Mall, announced Thursday there will be no light show this holiday season.

“We were unable to secure an agreement with the Western Mall to host the light show for the upcoming holiday season,” Noe said.

Noe says the many years of shows were made possible by the Western Mall as they provided the venue, electrical upgrades, bleachers for the crowd and so much more.

Noe’s announcement can be found on the Christmas at the Western Mall Facebook page.

