RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Wildland Fire Divisions is recommending no burning this weekend due to the lack of snow and warmer temperatures.

The lack of moisture could lead to burn piles getting out of hand and causing issues very quickly.

The Rapid City Fire Department says those who have a burn permit and decide to burn this weekend will be responsible for the consequences.

The department reminded people to stay safe and be smart while burning.