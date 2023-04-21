SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has notified parents of social media messages made against Roosevelt High School Friday morning.

The school’s Honor’s Fest is scheduled to be held in the main gym Friday.

In an email to parents, Roosevelt principal Tim Hazlett said social media messages discovered by school officials contained language “which could have been seen as threatening.”

Hazlett said school officials and law enforcement partners determined the account that posted the message “was a spoof account and there was no actual threat.”

“This concern has created some rumors and we would ask for your assistance in this matter,” the email said. “Currently there is no existing threat, but as always, if someone has first-hand knowledge, please communicate that information to the school as soon as possible.

Hazlett thanked parents and students for slowing the rumor mill and keeping schools safe.

In an email to KELOLAND News, the Sioux Falls School District said it did not have any additional information.

On Thursday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said a Sioux Falls woman was booked into jail, charged with making terroristic threats that led to no school at Herreid. According to authorities, Mercedes Klingman told authorities there was a man with a gun at the school Wednesday, which led to an evacuation.

Klingman is charged with making felony terroristic threats, felony aggravated alluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, Reckless driving and obstructing law enforcement.

According to the Herreid School Superintendent, school reopened Friday.