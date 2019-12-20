No active flood warnings in Nebraska for first time in 318 days

Many areas in KELOLAND have been devastated by flooding this year, along with several Midwestern states. But one of our neighboring states has marked a big milestone following the flooding.

The Nebraska State Patrol posted a map of the active warnings and watches in the state Thursday.

The patrol says Thursday marked the first time since February 4th that there were no active flood warnings in Nebraska. Making it 318 days since the last time that happened.

South Dakota still has a few flood warnings.