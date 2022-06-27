SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No action was taken at this time by the Government Accountability Board regarding two ethics complaints against Governor Kristi Noem.

After meeting behind closed doors in executive session, the board of retired judges decided to take no action regarding the complaints during this meeting. The next meeting will be Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.

Assisting the Government Accountability Board is lawyer Mark Haigh, who the members voted to hire to advise them on two complaints during the group’s May meeting.

Members of the Government Accountability Board meeting Monday at the Minnehaha County Administration building.

Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who became the first South Dakota elected official to be impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, spoke during the public comment part of the meeting.

Ravnsborg said the board should look at what the Government Audit and Operations Committee found regarding Noem’s involvement with her daughter’s appraisal licensing. He also provided the board with updated contact information and thanked the board for their work.

After the meeting, Ravnsborg told KELOLAND News he wants to follow through seeing the complaints. He said he believes the complaints are legitimate and the actions of the board show that.

“They received our complaint. They sent them to the respondent. The respondent replied and the matters are continuing forward,” Ravnsborg said.

Ravnsborg said all the other complaints received by the Government Accountability Board have been dismissed quickly except these two.

“These have made those couple hurdles and they are showing we are acting in good faith,” Ravnsborg said.

Ravnsborg would not discuss his recent impeachment and conviction after the meeting.

KELOLAND News will have more from the GAB meeting and Ravnsborg on air and online.