Ninth bishop of Diocese of Sioux Falls ordained

Catholics across eastern South Dakota now have a new leader.

The ninth bishop of the Diocese of Sioux Falls was ordained and installed Thursday.

The ordination of Bishop Donald DeGrood at the Cathedral of of St. Joseph was by invitation only, but people found other ways to take part in the ceremony.

History happened right in front of a group at St. Michael Parish in Sioux Falls.

“It’s rare. Bishop Swain who just retired has been here for a number of years,” Dan Taft said.

“All of it is part of history, so I’m part of it too,” Mary Brooks said.

The people gathered in a room at the church to watch the ordination and installation of now Bishop Donald DeGrood.

The man who grew up on a farm most recently served as a priest in Savage, Minnesota before coming to South Dakota.

“He has a rural background and I think that’s important. You certainly wouldn’t want someone to come here from Miami Beach on a day like today to be installed, right?” Taft said.

This is Mary Brooks’ first time seeing such a ceremony.

“I feel like it is something that is very important to our Catholic faith to be part of the bishop and stuff and when you get the opportunity you should take advantage of it,” Brooks said.

Dan Taft is looking forward to having a new leader in the Diocese.

“Will probably have some new different goals, new directions and stuff like that because he can decide that for all of the parishes in our diocese,” Taft said.

KELOLAND News recently sat down with Bishop DeGrood to find out how he plans to lead the diocese.

You can watch the story Sunday night in Eye on KELOLAND at 10:00 p.m.