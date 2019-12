SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls has a new leader.

On Thursday, Pope Francis appointed Rev. Donald DeGrood as the ninth Bishop of Sioux Falls. Bishop-elect DeGrood has been a priest of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and he succeeds Bishop Paul Swain.

A news conference with DeGrood is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Sioux Falls.

DeGrood will be ordained a bishop and installed on February 13.